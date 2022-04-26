The Wild Things added two players Tuesday afternoon at the Frontier League’s open tryout and player draft in Florence, Ky., and also announced the signing of three players ahead of spring training that begins later this week.
Washington chose righthanded pitcher Bruce Bell with its first-round pick, the 13th overall selection.
Bell is not unfamiliar to the Wild Things as he pitched in five games last season for the Tri-City ValleyCats and had an 0-2 record and 6.08 ERA. He started two games against the Wild Things, both in Washington. In a July 31 game he gave up one run over five innings.
Washington had traded its first-round pick in February to Ottawa for outfielder Roberto Caro. However, Caro is not reporting to Washington and the trade was rescinded and the Wild Things regained their draft pick.
In the second round, Washington selected another righthanded pitcher, Nick Beardsley, a California native who played college baseball in Pittsburgh at Point Park. Beardsley had an 8-4 record last spring with 108 strikeouts in 89.1 innings.
Washington also signed outfielder Cole Brannen, lefthanded pitcher Bralin Gonzalez and righthander Benjamin Rodriguez.
Brannen was the Boston Red Sox’s second-round draft pick out of a high school in 2017. The Macon, Ga., native batted only .187 over four seasons in the Boston farm system.
Gonzalez pitched in the New York Mets’ system and Rodriguez played rookie-level ball for the Chicago Cubs. He has not played pro ball since 2019.
Washington also announced two exhibition home games, May 8 (3 p.m.) against the Lake Erie Crushers, and May 11 (7:05 p.m.) against the Ottawa Titans.
The Wild Things open their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders.