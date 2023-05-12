Wild Things logo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout and the Wild Things got the Frontier League season off on a winning note with a 7-0 victory over the Evansville Otters Friday night at Bosse Field.

Starter Kobe Foster and relievers Greg Loukinen, Zach Blankenship and Justin Showalter combined for the shutout. Foster, the league’s Rookie of the Year last season, pitched the first four innings, allowing four hits and one walk. He struck out five.

