EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Four pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout and the Wild Things got the Frontier League season off on a winning note with a 7-0 victory over the Evansville Otters Friday night at Bosse Field.
Starter Kobe Foster and relievers Greg Loukinen, Zach Blankenship and Justin Showalter combined for the shutout. Foster, the league’s Rookie of the Year last season, pitched the first four innings, allowing four hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Evansville was held to one hit over the final five innings.
Tristan Peterson and Melvin Novoa hit doubles in the first inning to give the Wild Things the only run they would need.
Ian Walters had a two-run double in the fourth inning that pushed the lead to 3-0.
Washington made it 6-0 in the fifth inning with two of the runs coming on sacrifice flies, by Andrew Czech and Anthony Brocato. Wagner Lagrange had an RBI single that started the scoring in the inning.
Nick Gotta capped the Washington scoring with an RBI single in the sixth inning that drove in Harrison Ray.
The Wild Things had nine hits, including two each by Peterson and Gotta. Peterson also drew two walks.
