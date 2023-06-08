Wild Things logo

PATERSON, N.J. – The Wild Things experienced a first in their history Wednesday – their game at the New Jersey was postponed because of poor air quality.

The Jackals announced early Wednesday that the game, which had a scheduled start time of 10:35 a.m., was postponed because of the raging wildfires in Quebec that are generating large smoke plumes in the northeast United States. An air quality alert was in effect for all of New Jersey.

