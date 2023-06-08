PATERSON, N.J. – The Wild Things experienced a first in their history Wednesday – their game at the New Jersey was postponed because of poor air quality.
The Jackals announced early Wednesday that the game, which had a scheduled start time of 10:35 a.m., was postponed because of the raging wildfires in Quebec that are generating large smoke plumes in the northeast United States. An air quality alert was in effect for all of New Jersey.
The Wild Things and Jackals will play a doubleheader today at Hinchliffe Stadium beginning at 4:35 p.m.
Air pollution is spiking from wildfires that have been raging in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia. More than 400 fires were burning in Canada on Tuesday including 239 that were considered “out of control,” the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center said.
The Wild Things are scheduled to begin a weekend series at Quebec on Friday. The Capitales did play their game Wednesday night against Joliet.
Major League Baseball announced late Wednesday afternoon that the Philadelphia Phillies’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees’ home game against the Chicago White Sox were postponed.
The Phillies-Tigers game was rescheduled for 6:05 p.m. today, originally an off day for both teams. The Yankees-White Sox game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. today.
Philadelphia won 1-0 Tuesday in haze and with the smell of smoke in the air. About a half-hour before the postponement was announced, the Philadelphia skyline could not be seen from the ballpark because of haze and a smoky smell remained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.