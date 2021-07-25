POMPANO, N.Y. – Andrew Czech had three hits including a home run, Hector Roa drove in three runs and the Wild Things held off the New York Boulders 11-9 Sunday night to split a four-game series.
New York built a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Washington responded by reeling off 10 consecutive runs over a four-inning stretch. The Wild Things scored four times in the third. An RBI single by Roa gave Washington a 4-3 lead.
Czech hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season in the fourth, and four more runs scored in the fifth. Another RBI single by Roa in the sixth made it 10-3.
The game was delayed by rain for 56 minutes in the bottom of the sixth inning and when play resumed the Boulders made a comeback. New York pulled to within 10-8 and stranded two runners in scoring position in the eighth.
Both teams scored one run in the ninth with Washington getting an RBI double by Nick Ward.
Keven Pimentel (6-4) was the winning pitcher, throwing 52/3 innings. Zach Strecker picke dup his 11th save.