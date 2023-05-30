FLORENCE, Ky. – Anthony Brocato hit two two-run homers against his former team, powering the Wild Things to a 9-7 win over Florence Y’alls on Tuesday night.
Brocato, who was acquired in a trade with Florence last year, homered in both the first and sixth innings.
Abraham Sequera also hit a two-run homer for the Wild Things, who climbed back to the .500 mark at 8-8.
Washington seemed to be cruising to an easy victory, leading 8-1 after five innings. That’s when Wild Things starting pitcher Kobe Foster (2-0) left the game, apparently with an injury. Foster allowed only two hits and one run over five innings. He struck out six.
Florence then rallied against the Washington bullpen and closed to within 8-6 in the seventh.
The Wild Things scored an insurance run in the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Andrew Czech, who was 0-for-1 on the night but drew three walks and hit a sacrifice fly.
Lukas Young pitched the bottom of the ninth for his second save.
Former major leaguer Mike Kickham (0-1) was the losing pitcher, allowing six hits and six runs in five innings.
