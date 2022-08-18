There was good news, and better news, for the Wild Things Thursday night at the ballpark.
The good news was that ace starting pitcher Rob Whalen, in his first outing since July, pitched six effective innings against the Florence Y’alls. It was Whalen’s first start since coming off the disabled list and he looked sharp, especially for the final four innings.
The better news was Washington pulled out a 3-2 victory that moved them closer to clinching a playoff berth and the Frontier League’s East Division title.
Jared Mang scored from third base on a one-out single up the middle by Hector Roa with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
Washington trimmed its magic number for clinching a playoff berth to 5, and it could dwindle further pending the outcome of last night’s Joliet-Gateway game. The magic number for clinching the division title is 6.
Whalen did not figure into the decision as he left with game tied 2-2. Kobe Foster (6-1), pitching in relief for the first time after eight starts, was the winner. Foster tossed two scoreless innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.
Lukas Young pitched the ninth inning for his 18th save but not before the Y’alls made it interesting. Luis Pintor drew a two-out walk on a 3-2 pitch and Luke Harper followed with a single to left centerfield that put runners on first and third.
Young, however, ended the game when Rodney Tennie was called out on an 0-2 pitch.
Florence took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with three singles off Whalen and a bunt. Ethan Stern and Axel Johnson started the inning with consecutive singles and were advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Luis Pintor. Harper, the Y’alls catcher, in his 21st at-bat the season, drove in his first two runs with a one-out single to center field.
The Wild Things answered in their half of the second, scoring twice with the benefit of only one hit. It was big hit, a long two-run homer by catcher Cam Balego following a walk by Tristan Peterson. It was the second home run by Balego, a Pittsburgh native, since joining the Wild Things last week.
After Balego’s shot over the left-field wall, the game turned into a pitcher’s duel.
Whalen got stronger and the game progressed and allowed one hit over his final four innings, retiring 10 of the last 12 batters he faced. Whalen allowed five hits and one walk. He struck out three and threw 92 pitches.
Florence starter Bobby Braband, who entered the game with a 5.14 ERA, mowed down the Wild Things after giving up the Balego home run. He retired 11 straight Washington hitters at one stretch before allowing a one-out double to Balego in the seventh.
Braband was able to get out of the jam in the seventh, even after a wild pitch moved Balego to third base with one out. Braband was able to strike out Ian Walters and Tyler Wilber popped out to end the threat.
Braband exited the game at that point having allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings. He walked two and struck out nine.
Mang started the pivotal eighth inning with a double to deep center field off Florence reliever Kent Klyman (2-2), a rookie out of North Carolina State. Scotty Dubrule followed with a perfect sacrifice bunt and Roa chopped his single up the middle against a drawn-in field.
Notes
The good news for Washington started before the game when pitcher Sandro Cabrera was added to the active roster. Cabrera 7-2, 3.67) had his contract purchased earlier this month by the Miami Marlins but that move was negated by major League Baseball with no reason given for the action. To make room for Cabrera, Washington placed starting pitcher Hayden Pearce (6-5, 5.12) on the inactive list. … The Wild Things begin a three-game series tonight (7:05) at home against the Evansville Otters. It will be Evansville’s first game at Wild Things Park since June 20, 2019. … Washington has won nine consecutive series.
