MEADOW LANDS – A deep, talented field of 21 top 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers, lead by Meadowlands Pace runner-up Papi Rob Hanover, will contest the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at The Meadows.
Three $25,000 eliminations are set for Saturday with the top three finishers in each elimination advancing to the Aug. 1 final. The eliminations will go as races 5, 8 and 9, with first post at 12:45 p.m.
Papi Rob Hanover’s loss in the Meadowlands Pace final was a heartbreaker. He held a narrow lead at the top of the stretch but was beaten by a neck by Tall Dark Stranger, who isn’t eligible for the Adios. Papi Rob Hanover leaves from post 4 in Race 8 for David Miller and trainer Brett Pelling.
Tuesday’s draw for post positions also revealed strong contingents from trainers Tony Alagna and Ron Burke. With five horses each, they’ll account for nearly half the field. Especially interesting in the Burke stable is Elver Hanover, who began his career with 10 straight victories only to taste defeat last week in an Ohio Sires Stakes leg. Chris Page will drive him from post 4 in Race 9.
Saturday’s action-packed program also includes a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers:a $188,682 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $100,000 PA Stallion Series event.