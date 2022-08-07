Her emotions ranged from sadness and despair to excitement and euphoria.
It has been a heck of a couple weeks for Sally Bolon. Sad. Happy. Elated and sullen.
Sally (Parker) Bolon lost her father, Karl Dwane Parker — a Meadows’ staple and long-time horseman — almost two weeks ago when he passed away at 85.
He taught his daughter most of what she knows about harness racing and horses. That was a lot.
It has been more than a week now since Bolon stood above the crowd when Bythemissal paced home to win the 56th Adios at The Meadows July 30.
No one cheered louder or pulled harder for the 3-year-old gelding than Bolon, who is “Missal’s” caretaker.
She erupted in elation when the Ron Burke-trained Bythemissal became an Adios champion, defeating favored Beach Glass and Pebble Beach.
Every bit of emotion came out. Sally Bolon was overwhelmed and overjoyed, happier than she could have imagined.
“I get excited for every race one of my horses competes in,” Bolon said. “This one was special. I told my dad a few weeks ago I thought (Bythemissal) was going to win the Adios. After the elimination when he finished second, I knew Ron and (driver) Chris (Page) were still confident. I told my dad (a few days before he died) I still thought the horse would win it.
“He smiled and I think he believed me. I know there were skeptics. There was so much emotion watching him race and win. I think (my dad) made sure I enjoyed the day. It was really emotional, some tears of joy. That picked me up when I needed it.”
It could not have come at a better moment in this difficult time, certainly not on a better day.
“The Adios and Adios day was a big deal for my dad and our family and friends,” Bolon said.
Mr. Parker trained and raced horses at The Meadows for more than 40 years. A native of Lebanon, Ohio, he was a major influence on his three children, Sally, Norm – a driver and trainer at The Meadows, and Kathy, editor of Hoof Beats magazine. He also left behind his wife Bobbie, grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
On Adios Day, he welcomed family, friends, horsemen and others to his annual picnic on the track’s backstretch hillside – a 30-year-old tradition.
Obviously, this year was different.
The Parker and Bolon families hosted the picnic. In addition to celebrating Sally’s victory, they also celebrated Mr. Parker.
“The horse came to the Burkes in January,” Sally Bolon said. “He has such a great disposition. He’s a gelding and that usually translates to such a persona.
“I just love him. He always trains down well. He’s gotten better and better. Just watching him, he feels good. He’s happy. He wants to win. His head is always out of the stall and he can look out at the track anytime he wants. He likes to know what’s going on.”
Bythemissal is the first horse Sally Bolon takes care of in the morning, usually at 5:30 a.m. every day – although she admits she didn’t report Sunday as early as normal.
Ask anyone in the industry, caretakers are the cornerstone. Horses depend on those who care for them — all day, every day.
A caretaker is typically the first and usually the last person the horse sees daily.
“We are family,” Sally Bolon said. “I love all of them.”
Burke appreciates her spirit, diligence and dedication.
“Sally is wonderful with (Bythemissal),” Burke said. “They connect. She and him work so well every day. She was and is so pumped up about him. It’s strange how things work out. Her story was the best story of the Adios and Adios Day.
“I knew she’d be there. It’s something her dad would do. This is important to the family. I can’t imagine her emotions. She’s emotional anyway. It was a lot.”
A pre-Adios encounter with Dave Palone in the paddock also made an impact.
“Of course, Dave wanted to win,” she explained. “But he was also pulling for us. He told me he hoped the horse could win it for my dad.”
Palone, who won the 1999 Adios with Washington VC, understands the emotions of winning the race and the loss of a father.
“I’ve been friends with Sally since we were teenagers,” Palone said. “She is passionate about her family and horses. I’m very happy for her after all that she and her family had been through last week. It’s so meaningful and personal to get to enjoy that experience at home with family and friends.”
That is something Sally Bolon won’t forget.
“My family had been in the Adios before but not with big contenders,” she said. “This was different, the horse and the circumstances.
“It was joyous and overwhelming.”
