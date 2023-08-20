Kenny Pickett

Brook Ward/For the Observer-Reporter

Quarterback Kenny Pickett showed steady progress during his rookie season. More improvement could put the Steelers back in the AFC playoffs.

Mike Tomlin still hasn’t endured a losing season in Pittsburgh.

As much as the longtime Steelers coach appreciates the way his team rallied down the stretch last season to end up with a 9-8 record, he couldn’t care less that his record streak – the most consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or better to start a head coaching career in NFL history – remains intact.

