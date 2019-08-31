The Steelers trimmed their roster to the 53-player limit Saturday ahead of the season opener Sept. 8 at New England.
Among the cuts are two 2019 draft picks, sixth-rounder Sutton Smith and seventh-rounder Derwin Grey, as well as Marcus Allen, a fifth-round pick in 2018. Pittsburgh also released veteran receiver Eli Rogers.
Rogers played in 30 career games with the Steelers, catching 78 passes for 822 yards and four touchdowns.
On offense the Steelers released quarterback Devlin Hodges, running backs Trey Edmunds, Travon McMillian and Malik Williams, wide receivers Trey Griffey, Johnny Holton, Tevin Jones, Brandon Reilly, Rogers and Diontae Spencer and tight ends Micky Crum, Kevin Rader, Christian Scotland-Williamson and Trevor Wood. On the offensive line, Garrett Brumfield, Derwin Gray, J.C. Hassanauer, Patrick Morris and Damian Prince were released.
Defensively the team let go of Marcus Allen, Dravon Askew-Henry, Marcelis Branch, Jhvonte Dean, P.J. Locke and Trevon Mathis in the secondary, linebackers Jayrone Elliott, Christian Kuntz, Tegray Scales, Sutton Smith and Robert Spillane and defensive linemen Winston Craig, Greg Gilmore, Henry Mondeaux, Casey Sayles and Conor Sheehy.
In the battle for kicker and punter positions, the incumbents won, with Matthew Wright and Ian Berryman each being released.
Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh traded offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins to Tampa Bay. The Steelers also gave Tampa Bay a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft in exchange for the Bucs’ sixth-round pick in 2021.