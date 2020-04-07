Christian Kuntz embraces adversity because the Chartiers Valley High School graduate knows beyond his bleakest days loom silver linings.
Take COVID-19 for example. Five games into its inaugural season, the coronavirus crisis shut down the XFL. Kuntz was furloughed. Not for long though. For less than a week after the long-snapper contacted his agent Ryan Jansen, the Steelers phoned.
“I was quick to say yes,” Kuntz said to Pittsburgh’s free-agent offer.
“The XLF is a phenomenal league. It’s going to be around for awhile,” he predicted. “But they were really good in the fact that when it was ending they allowed us to sign with the NFL.
“Before the shutdown,” Kuntz continued, “I had gotten in some solid games. So I guess it worked out in my favor. The league served its purpose for me.”
Every step along his way to the NFL served Kuntz’s professional career. But each rung on the ladder has been fraught with anxiety.
Take his scholastic endeavors. A two-sport standout at CV, he suffered a ruptured spleen during August training camp as a returning captain prior to his senior football season. Though he returned to play basketball alongside current Indianapolis Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, a back injury sidelined him in the state playoffs.
Next came his collegiate career. Kuntz tore his ACL during his sophomore season at Duquesne. The 6-1, 227-pound linebacker went on to earn All-America honors three times. He helped Duquesne win three Northeast Conference championships. He ranked second nationally in sacks and tackles for loss as a senior and tied the NEC all-time sacks record and became the league’s all-time sacks leader.
Of his ability to surmount the odds and battle back, Kuntz credited the way he and his brothers, Jimmy and Louis, were raised.
“My mom and dad told us don’t make excuses. Someone else is worse off than you. Be tough,” said the son of Kathy and Theo Kuntz. “In the end, you will come out stronger.”
Desire, not to mention work ethic, also played a primary part in Kuntz’s rise.
“Through it all, I’ve stayed the same. Worked hard and continued to get better,” he said. “I also wanted to prove people wrong. As I continued to get better, I moved up the chain. But the more success you enjoy the more you want to do and have more. So you keep working hard.”
As soon as he rises, Kuntz trains. Then he walks his mini Australian Labradoodle. That’s a workout in itself.
“Definitely,” Kuntz admitted. “He’s fast and runs forever. I can’t keep up him.”
Kuntz keeps up with his long-snapping skills by working out with a neighbor or a cousin, Christopher Leventis and George Boulas, respectively.
“We’ve kept it to the two of us. It’s the right thing to do,” said Kuntz in this age of physical distancing. “I’m getting snaps three or four times a week and do programs from a strength coach. So there are things to do since you can’t get into a gym.”
Physically, Kuntz will be on par with the rest of the players who are scheduled to report to training camp in Latrobe July 24.
Mentally, he may be ahead of the competition as this is his second go-round with the club. In 2019, he provided depth at outside linebacker. He made five tackles and a had a sack in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.
“This time, I have more confidence going in,” said Kuntz. “I expect to be more prepared because I got to know the schemes and everyone. My goals are to make the team and help the team in any way possible. Whatever they want me to do I’ll do.”
In his short stint with the XFL, Kuntz did much. He played for the Dallas Renegades. Prior to that, he spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He originally entered the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2018.
Kuntz, however, is relatively new to long-snapping. He only added the skill after leaving college. Hence, his acquired experiences, especially in the XFL, will play a key role in his ability to nail down the position with the Steelers.
“Just being there last year and going to the XFL,” Kuntz said will help this time. “I’ve gotten more game film, long-snapping and facing a live rush. I went into this just new but the experience I have gained has afforded me a different mindset and a confidence level that I had not had before.”
As he approaches his 26th birthday (April 13), Kuntz knows that it is not unheard of for players his age to be just breaking into the league. Long-snapping is unlike the rest of the spots where “young kids” are prized.
“It’s definitely a difficult position to learn and get experience, particularly in games. That is why it was so vital for me to get film. Age doesn’t matter. I still feel great for sure but the seasoned veteran are hard to beat out.”
Kuntz intends to beat the competition with brains rather than brawn. It was a lesson that he learned at Duquesne.
“Our motto was play fast, play physical and play smart,” he said. “In the NFL, there are a lot of freak athletes and they are fast but to gain that extra edge you have to be smart or they weed you out of the system real quick.”
Kuntz quickly acknowledges that playing for the hometown team is a dream come true. Having his family and friends watch him play a game at Heinz Field has “definitely” been the highlight in his career so far.
“We all grew up rooting for the Steelers here. I grew up going to the games and several playoffs but definitely putting on that uniform is kind of cool. Coming out of that tunnel as a player opposed to being a fan is an amazing experience, too, but I didn’t let it get to me.”
Kuntz, likewise, is trying not to let the pandemic get to him. He’s staying at home and keeping his distance from people.
“Obviously, this is a terrible time. Devastating,” he said.
He added that he did not know what the season would entail. “I’m sure they will come up with a plan to make sure it’s safe to play and for people to be around us. But nobody knows anything. I’m just trying to keep the guidelines.”
Kuntz is also hoping the NFL doesn’t wash its hands of the 2020 campaign.
“Oh, man,” Kuntz said when asked what he would do if the season were not played. “I pray that doesn’t happen and we get out of this pandemic we are in. Regardless, I am going to continue to train. That’s for sure. But that’s certainly a tough question. One I never thought about.”
Kuntz never thought that at this age he would only be embarking on his career. He said that most players are already solidified in the NFL and getting that second contract while he is just trying to break through to make the active roster.
“I never really imagined this would be my life but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m living the dream. Chasing it,” he said. “I don’t know of anyone that can say they have been in five NFL locker rooms and done what I have done. So I’m proud of that but there is more work to do.”
For Kuntz, there always will be work. He majored in supply chain management.
“Booming,” he said of the occupation these days. “Everyone needs everyone in the supply chain. If it comes down to it, I’m not nervous I could find a job in the field. With my Duquesne education and degree, I’m not stressing about getting a job after this is all done.”