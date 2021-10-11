Rachel Rohanna will be back on the LPGA Tour in 2022.
Rohanna, a Waynesburg native and Marianna resident, finished in a tie for 37th place Sunday in the Symetra Tour Championship held in Daytona Beach, Fla. That enabled Rohanna to finish in 10th place on the Symetra Tour’s money list with $75,608 and garner the final automatic qualifying spot for LPGA Tour status next year.
Rohanna is now a two-time Symetra Tour graduate. In 2015, she won the Guardian Retirement Championship to help her finish in the Race for the Card Top 10. This season, Rohanna used four top 10s, including a pair of runner-up performances at the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic in Rochester, N.Y., and the Twin Bridges Championship in Albany, N.Y., to get the job done.
She had nine top-25 finishes and three consecutive top-3 performances in July.
“I haven’t felt this confident in my game in a long, long time,” said Rohanna. “Actually, I don’t know if I’ve ever felt this comfortable with my game before.”
A two-time winner on the Symetra Tour, Rohanna co-led the Symetra Tour in eagles (9) this year.
Rohanna and her husband, Ethan Virgili, own ERV Cattle Co. and have a 3-year-old daughter, Gemelia Grace. Rohanna won the 2017 Symetra Tour Championship when she was six weeks pregnant.
“This time, as a Symetra Tour graduate, means a little more because I have Gemelia here with me. It’s so special to be able to share the moment with her and see her reactions, the smile on her face,” Rohanna said. “That means everything to me. I’m thrilled to have another shot at the LPGA Tour and can’t wait to make the most of it. Making it through a Symetra Tour season is one thing, but to do it as a mom and finish in the top 10 is a testament to my amazing family and team.”
Rohanna was recently hired as head women’s golf coach at Waynesburg University.