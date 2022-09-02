NEW YORK – Alison Riske-Amritraj’s remarkable run at the U.S. Open tennis championships continues.
Riske-Amritraj, the McMurray native who won a three-hour marathon third-round match earlier this week, was back at it Friday night, going the distance against Xiyu Wang of China.
Riske-Amritraj advanced to the fourth round – the round of 16 – with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory at the National Tennis Center.
In the decisive third set, Riske-Amritraj won the first two games before Wang made a comeback. Wang, who upset the No. 3 seed in the second round, tied the final set at 3-3 and again at 4-4.
After winning her second-round match on a third-set tiebreaker, Riske-Amritraj was strong again at the end of this match. She won the final two games to move on to the fourth round of the Open for the second time in her career.
Caroline Garcia eliminated 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu.
The No. 17 seed from France continued her strong summer surge with a 6-3, 6-2 victory that moved her into the fourth round.
Garcia has won 11 straight matches, including the title last month in Cincinnati. She was ranked as low as No. 79 earlier in the summer.
Serena Williams’ U.S. Open – maybe her last one – is over.
Williams was eliminated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1.
Williams, who will turn 41 this month, said before the tournament she was preparing to end her tennis career. She didn’t specify if it would be after the U.S. Open, where she earned six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.
After she finally lost following a lengthy final game, Williams walked back onto the court to give a wave to the crowd, putting her hand over her heart.
