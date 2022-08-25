McMurray native Alison Riske drew Ameriican Eleana Yu for the first round of the U.S. Open. Her match will be held Monday at a time yet to be determined.
Riske enters the tournament ranked 29th in female singles. Yu is a 17-year-old senior at Mason, Ohio. Her ITF singles ranking is 174.
