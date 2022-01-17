MELBOURNE, Australia – Alison Riske continued the momentum from a tournament win late in the 2021 tennis season by defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia, 6-2, 6-2, Monday in the opening round of the Australian Open.
Riske, a McMurray native, won her opening match Down Under for the fourth time in her career. She is unseeded in this year’s tournament and currently ranked No. 46 in the world.
Rise will play 26th seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Ostpenko has never advanced past the third round in the Australian.
Riske, who advanced to the finals of the Australian prep tournament held in Adelaide, needed only 71 minutes to defeat Vekic, who never put up a challenge. Riske won five of the first six games in the opening set.
Riske also will play women’s doubles with partner Ann Li. They are scheduled to play in the first round Wednesday.