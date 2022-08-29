US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Alison Riske-Amritraj of McMurray returns a shot to Eleana Yu during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday in New York. Riske advanced with a two-set victory.

 Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK – McMurray native Alison Riske-Amritraj had no trouble moving through the first round of the United States Open tennis tournament Monday.

Riske-Amritraj, who is seeded No. 29 in the women’s singles draw, was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Eleana Yu in what was an all-American matchup.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In