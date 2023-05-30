PARIS – Alison Riske-Amritraj’s stay in the women’s singles draw of the French Open tennis tournament lasted only 56 minutes Tuesday.
Riske-Amritraj, a McMurray native, was beaten by unseeded Mirra Andreeva, 6-2, 6-1, in the first round at Roland-Garros.
Andreeva, a 16-year-old Russian, had to make the French Open through a qualifying tournament and began the day ranked No. 147 in the world. It was her first career match in a Grand Slam tournament.
Andreeva has a 21-2 record this season in main draw and qualifying matches.
Riske-Amritraj entered the tournament ranked No. 85 in the world.
