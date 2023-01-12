McMurray native Alison Riske-Amritraj enters the Australian Open tennis tournament next week unseeded.
Riske-Amritraj, who is ranked No. 41 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association rankings, will play unseeded Marketa Vondrousa of the Czech Republic in the first round. Draws for the tournament were held Thursday. Vondrousa is ranked No. 78. Last year, she made the third round of the Australian. Her best finish was in 2021 when she advanced to the fourth round.
