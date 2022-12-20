Patriots Raiders Football

Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) runs into the end zone to score on an intercepted lateral on the game’s final play Sunday. The Raiders play at the Steelers Saturday night.

 John Locher - staff, AP

The game-winning play seems just as unreal today as when it happened.

That play was a highly ill-advised lateral that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones picked off to score a 48-yard touchdown for a walk-off 30-24 victory Sunday over the New England Patriots.

