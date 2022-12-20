The game-winning play seems just as unreal today as when it happened.
That play was a highly ill-advised lateral that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones picked off to score a 48-yard touchdown for a walk-off 30-24 victory Sunday over the New England Patriots.
A play that was discussed from ocean to ocean Sunday night well into Monday, and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he received his share of text messages.
“I have friends and family that obviously thought that was just about what it was – crazy,” McDaniels said. “We didn’t do a whole lot other than take advantage of something that was presented to us in that last situation. I don’t want to take too much credit for that. We were trying to hopefully go to overtime.”
The play helped the Raiders finally hold on to a double-digit halftime lead. Until Sunday, they were 0-4 in such situations, the first team since at least 1930 to blow that kind of advantage that many times.
A team that has found creative ways to lose finally found a unique way to win, with a massive assist from the other side.
This wasn’t the first time the Raiders have been involved in a play that has the entire NFL and its fans talking.
Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Las Vegas plays at the Pittsburgh Steelers the following day, so the Raiders will be reminded of a play that the franchise still insists shouldn’t have counted because of the rules at the time, though the replays are inconclusive.
Also in the Raiders’ history are the Sea of Hands game that ended the Miami Dolphins’ bid for a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance and the Holy Roller against the San Diego Chargers in 1978 that led to a rules change. Plus, of course, there was the Tuck Rule game that cost the Raiders a potential trip to the 2002 Super Bowl and helped launch the Patriots’ dynasty.
And now the wacky lateral that gives the Raiders (6-8) some hope of making the playoffs. However, it’s still a long shot.
Wilson to start for Jets: Zach Wilson is getting another start for the New York Jets, and this one in prime time.
Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday that Wilson will be under center Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Jets (7-7) try to hold on in the AFC playoff hunt.
“I know I’m extremely excited just to get back on the field and get after it again,” Wilson said. “And it’s going to be a good matchup.”
With Mike White not cleared for contact by doctors as he recovers from broken ribs, Saleh and the Jets will have Wilson make a second straight start in his return from a three-game benching.
Jackson not practicing: Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters Tuesday.
The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.
Baltimore is coming off a 13-3 loss to the Browns in which the passing game was ineffective with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.
Browns injuries: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans – and bone-chilling weather.
Garrett has 13 ½ sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout.
Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice.
