Elimination winners Pebble Beach and Beach Glass will leave from post positions 3 and 5, respectively, in Saturday’s $350,000 final of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Connections of the eliminations winners selected their post positions, with Pebble Beach choosing first after winning a draw with Beach Glass for that right. All other post positions were determined by random draw.
The Adios anchors a blockbuster 16-race card that features six Grand Circuit stakes, including the Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for 3-year-old filly pacers. First post is 11:45 a.m., with the Adios going as Race 15 with an approximate post time of 5 p.m.
While there’s talent aplenty in the Adios field, the race shapes up as another battle between Beach Glass and Pebble Beach, the titans of the 3-year-old colt pacing division, in their season-long struggle for supremacy.
Beach Glass, who won the Meadowlands Pace for Yannick Gingras, trainer Brent MacGrath and owner Schooner II Stable, jogged to a 5 3/4-length victory in his elimination. North America Cup champion Pebble Beach was just as dominant in his elimination, scoring by exactly the same margin as Beach Glass did. Todd McCarthy drove for trainer Noel Daley and owners Patricia Stable, Joe Sbrocco, Country Club Acres and Laexpressfoderadeovalente.
Trainer Tony Alagna sends out three horses (Atlas Hanover, Nautical Hanover, Quick Snap) in the final while trainer Ron Burke is represented by a pair (Bythemissal, River Ness).
