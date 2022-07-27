2022 Adios logo

Elimination winners Pebble Beach and Beach Glass will leave from post positions 3 and 5, respectively, in Saturday’s $350,000 final of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.

Connections of the eliminations winners selected their post positions, with Pebble Beach choosing first after winning a draw with Beach Glass for that right. All other post positions were determined by random draw.

