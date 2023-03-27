FORT MYERS, Fla. – Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Rich Hill was hit hard in his final appearance before the Major League Baseball season begins this week.
Hill, who was signed to a one-year contract before the season, gave up a three-run home run to shortstop Herman Perez and a two-run blast to designated hitter Donovan Solano during Minnesota’s 8-4 victory at Hammond Field Monday.
Pittsburgh opens the Major League Baseball season Thursday against Cincinnati.
The two blasts came during Hill’s 4 2/3 innings and causes more questions about the pitching staff.
JT Brubaker will likely be headed to the injured list, his rotation spot going to Johan Oviedo. Mark Mathias was sent to the minor leagues. Connor Joe, hit in the left hand Sunday, is fine. Outfielder-designated hitter Andrew McCutchen will be limited early on because of right elbow inflammation.
Perez’s shot, which cleared the fence in right field, gave Minnesota a 4-1 lead and Solano’s blast, which landed in the grass beyond the left field fence, made it 7-0. Both hitters are right-handed.
The 43-year-old Hill has pitched for nearly a dozen teams in his 18-year career, spent most of his career with the Boston Red Sox. Hill finished spring training with a 9.24 ERA in four starts totaling 12 2/3 innings.
Pirates left-fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba collected two more hits on Monday to raise his spring average to .326. Over his past 14 contests, Smith-Njigba is hitting .389 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBI.
The Pirates and Twins meet again today in the spring training finale.
