Jackson starts for Pirates

Pittsburgh starting pitcher Andre Jackson delivers against Cincinnati during the first inning of Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader at PNC Park.

 Matt Freed - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PITTSBURGH — Stuart Fairchild drove in the tying run in the eighth inning and the go-ahead run in the 10th, helping the Cincinnati Reds to overcome a two-run deficit and gain a doubleheader split against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-5 victory on Sunday night.

Jared Triolo hit his first major league home run in the opener, a three-run drive as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning that lifted the Pirates to a 4-2 win. Cincinnati had lost nine of 11 before winning the nightcap.

