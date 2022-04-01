BRADENTON, Fla. – Second baseman Tsung Che-Cheng hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the Toronto Blue Jays 6-6 Friday afternoon.
It was the second tie in as many days for the Pirates.
Pittsburgh’s three-run inning came after Toronto scored two runs in the top of the ninth off reliever Anthony Banda to take a 6-3 lead.
Toronto led 2-0 before Pittsburgh catcher Roberto Perez hit his first home run of the spring, a solo shot in the fourth. With Toronto up 4-1 in the seventh, the Pirates’ Bligh Mandris smacked a two-run homer to again make it a one-run game.
Cheng’s game-tying home run to center field came off Toronto reliever Anthony Castro.
Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana gave up two runs over four innings.