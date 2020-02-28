Shortstop Richie Martin went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and four RBIs, powering the Baltimore Orioles to an 11-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game Friday in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates (0-7-1) remain winless in the Grapefruit League.
Baltimore rookie Brandon Bailey, trying to earn a rotation spot, pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts.
Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams gave up four runs, four hits and two walks in an inning. All of the Pirates’ runs came in the fourth inning when catcher John Ryan Murphy hit a grand slam of Orioles reliever Brian Gonzalez. It was Murphy’s second home run of the spring.
Five of the nine Pirates pitchers gave up at least one run. Baltimore had 13 hits.