BRADENTON, Fla. – Anthony Alford and Will Craig each hit a home run and recently acquired Wil Crowe pitched three scoreless innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 in a spring training game Thursday.

Alford hit his second homer of the spring in the second inning, giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Craig had a solo homer in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh inning, which broke a 5-5 tie.

Crowe, acquired in the trade that sent Josh Bell to Washington, allowed one hit and struck out three. Roansy Contreras was the winning pitcher.

