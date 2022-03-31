BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to settle for a 4-4 tie with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
Bryan Reynolds hit his second home run of the spring in the second inning, and second baseman Diego Castillo hit his fourth homer during the sixth.
Both were solo home runs and left the Pirates trailing 4-2 after the Orioles scored four times in the top of the sixth off reliever Adonis Medina.
In the eighth, a Baltimore error helped the Pirates score twice. Former first-round draft pick Nick Gonzales doubled home one run to cut the Baltimore lead to 4-3.
The tying scored Michael Chavis raced home on sacrifice fly hit by Jared Triolo.
Pittsburgh starter Zach Thompson threw four shutout innings and struck out four. Thompson allowed three hits and walked one.