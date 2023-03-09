BRADENTON, Fla. – The Detroit Tigers scored five runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-7 on Thursday.
With the score tied 4-4, the Tigers scored five runs off Pittsburgh pitchers Angel Perdomo and Colin Selby in the seventh, then added their 10th run on a double by Donny Sands in the eighth.
The Pirates received a three-run home run by Drew Maggi in the ninth inning. It was Maggi’s second home run of the spring.
Tucupito Marcano, Ji-hwan Bae, and Nick Gonzales each had two hits. Osvaldo Bido threw the only scoreless inning for Pittsburgh.
Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill went three innings, allowing one run.
