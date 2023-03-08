Pirates Orioles Baseball

Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Shayne Fontana leaps but is unable to pull back what would have been a home run by the Pirates’ Canaan Smith-Njigba, who passed a baserunner and was ruled out in the eighth inning.

 Gerald Herbert

SARASOTA, Fla. – Ryan Mountcastle hit a grand slam and Austin Hays added a three-run homer, powering the Baltimore Orioles to a 7-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game Wednesday.

Pirates starter Vince Velasquez had a strong start as he attempts to secure a spot in the rotation. Velasquez struck out three in three scoreless innings before the bullpen gave up home runs in consecutive innings.

