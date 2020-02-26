Scheduled to split time between second base and first for Boston, Michael Chavis hit a long home run that cleared the left-field stands, powering the Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a rain-shortened spring training game Wednesday in Bradenton, Fla.
Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller made his second spring start on the mound. He struck out three of the five batters he retired, walked one and gave up three base hits. Keller allowed a two-run homer to Jarren Duran in the second inning.
Boston broke a 3-3 tie by scoring three times in the seventh inning off Pirates relief pitcher Sam Howard. The Red Sox took a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice fly and Josh Ockimey hit a two-run home run to right field.
The game was called after 7½ innings.
After missing much of last season because of a shoulder injury, Gregory Polanco started in right field and played six innings for Pittsburgh. He went 1-for-3 with a single.
Pirates relief pitcher Nick Burdi, whose season ended last April because of an arm injury, made his spring debut. He struck out two batters.