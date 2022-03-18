BRADENTON, Fla. – Greg Allen hit a two-run homer, Cole Tucker had a solo shot and the Pittsburgh Pirates won their spring training opener Friday, defeating the New York Yankees, 4-3.
Tucker, trying to earn an opening day roster spot at shortstop, hit a leadoff homer in the third inning to cut New York’s lead to 2-1. Tucker also had a triple as he went 2-for-3.
Allen’s home run gave the Pirates the lead at 3-2 in the fifth. Minor leaguer Nick Gonzales had a run-scoring hit in the seventh.
The Pirates used six pitchers with Wil Crowe starting. He gave up two runs in the first inning. After that, the Pirates blanked the Yankees until the ninth.
Crowe pitched two innings. Reliever Jerad Eickhoff tossed three scoreless innings.
Rodolfo Duran homered for the Yankees.