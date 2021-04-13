Nathan Nolan went 3-for-3 with three RBI and Gavin Miller pitched into the seventh inning as West Allegheny won an early season showdown with previously undefeated South Fayette 7-3 Tuesday in Class 5A Section 3.
West Allegheny (3-0, 4-1) led 3-2 in the fifth inning, when the Indians broke the game open by scoring four times, getting each of their first nine batters of the inning to reach base. Dylan Grass and Devan Zirwas each doubled during the big inning.
Miller scattered eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 11.
A.J. Bryan and Chase Krewson each had three hits for the Lions (2-1, 6-1).
• Lincoln Pack scored on a two-out bases-loaded single by Logan Higgins in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap a Waynesburg comeback and give the Raiders a 9-8 victory over Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg (2-2, 2-3) trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh and 8-6 in the eighth but rallied to sweep the two-game series.
In the seventh, Pack stole home with two outs to tie the score at 6-6 and force extra innings. Pack went 1-for-4 but hit a two-run homer, scored four runs, had four RBI and stole three bases.
Charleroi (0-4, 1-5) took the 8-6 lead on run-scoring error and an RBI single by Ethan Hadsell.
Winning pitcher Mason Switalski threw 3 1/3 innings of relief. Losing pitcher Jake Bevridge struck out nine and did not walk a batter over seven innings.
• John Baroncik had his second consecutive strong outing on the mound, throwing five shutout innings as Burgettstown blanked host Jefferson-Morgan 3-0 in a non-section game.
Baronick, who pitched the first five innings, and reliever Brodie Kuzior combined on a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts. The Blue Devils (3-2) scored single runs in three different innings, one of the runs coming on an RBI triple by Nathan Klodowski.
J-M starter Bryce Bedillion gave up three runs (two earned) over 5 1/3 innings.
• Chartiers-Houston swept a doubleheader from Clairton, 13-2 in six innings and 21-2 in five innings, in Class 2A Section 4.
In the opener, winning pitcher Jake Mele allowed two hits and two unearned runs over five innings. He struck out seven. Roman Lombardi drove in four runs, Jimmy Sadler hit a solo homer and Nathan Miklos tripled for the Bucs (5-1, 6-1).
Sadler tripled and drove in three runs in the second game and Nico Filosi doubled. Pitchers Keegan Kosek and Roman Lombardi combined on a three-hitter.
• Connellsville finished a sweep of the two-game series with Trinity, winning the suspended game, 12-2 in five innings and taking the second, 8-2, in a Section 4 game in Class 5A.
In the completion of the suspension game, Brant Bonadio doubled and knocked in three runs. Mason May added a double.
Brandon Robaugh doubled for Trinity.
In the second game, Gage Gillott struck out eight and doubled twice, driving in two runs Beau Bigham doubled, singled and drove in two. James Domer doubled for Connellsville (4-0, 4-0).
Forest Havanis doubled and scored for Trinity (0-4, 2-6).
• Payton Conte struck out 11 and walked none as California shut down Bentworth, 11-0, in a Class 2A Section 1 game.
Conte also hit a two-run home run for California (2-2, 2-3).
Ayden Buchter’s single in the fourth broke up the no-hitter for Bentworth (0-3, 0-5).
• Avella was held to one hit in a 10-0, five-inning loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Section 1.
• Belle Vernon received two strong pitching performances and swept a doubleheader from Ringgold 4-1 and 6-1. The former game was the completion of a game suspended by rain Monday.
In the opener, Anderew Kostelnik threw six shutout innings in relief and both Ryan Hamer and Martin Marion doubled for the Leopards, who are 4-0 in Class 4A Section 3 and overall.
In the second game, Matthew Bamford fired a six-hitter and struck out 10, and Alexander Zilka smashed a three-run homer. Donovan Von Fradenburgh had a triple for the Leopards.
• McGuffey remained undefeated in Class 3A Section 4 with a 9-1 thumping of Yough. The Highlanders (3-0, 4-1) have won four in a row.
Jake Orr fired a three-hitter, allowing only one unearned run and one walk while striking out 14.
Austin Beatty and Luke Wagner each tripled for McGuffey and Kyle Brookman had a double.
• Brandon Liokareas threw a five-hit shutout and Upper St. Clair defeated Canon-McMillan 5-0 to split the two-game series in Class 6A Section 2.
The only scoring in the game came in the bottom of the fourth when USC (2-2, 5-2) scored five times, two of those on a double by Hunter Schroeck and two more on a triple by Ty Lagoni.
Canon-McMillan slipped to 2-2 in section and 3-5 overall.