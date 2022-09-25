Pittsburgh Wins World Series

Rusty Kennedy

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Manny Sanguillen and pitcher Steve Blass celebrate as Blass completes a Game 7 victory to win the 1971 World SeriesOver the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium.

Twenty years before Rafael Cabrera hit and Sid slid, there was a wild pitch and a race home by George Foster. Cincinnati went bananas. Pittsburgh grieved.

Soon after throwing away their chance to win back-to-back World Series titles, the Pirates burgeoning dynasty was no more.

