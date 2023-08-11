LATROBE – One thing you have to appreciate is how thoughtful Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is when it comes to the smallest of details at training camp.
For example, he makes sure to pair promising rookies with established and respected veterans at training camp. So first-round draft pick Broderick Jones’ roommate at Saint Vincent College is guard Isaac Seumalo.
George Pickens? He’s rooming with Allen Robinson.
That came into play Wednesday, when Pickens was called for offensive pass interference during a practice play and, after discussing it with officials and a coach, walked away, obviously still upset about the call.
Robinson immediately jogged over and put his arm around the second-year receiver, giving him some tips as they walked.
Tomlin also is cognizant of the matchups he wants to see when the players take the field.
So you see rookie tight end Darnell Washington being pitted against All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the “Backs on Backers” drill.
“When I lined up, I was like, ‘It’s going to be really good, or really bad,” Washington said, stressing the second really.
We’ve also seen rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. matched regularly against Pickens and Diontae Johnson.
Tomlin likes to tell his players “iron sharpens iron.” That’s been the case already in this camp.
Fortunately for the Steelers, thus far has been really good for this rookie class.
Jones has more than held his own when he’s been given first-team reps in his battle with third-year pro Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle.
Those reps for Moore have been limited, but he hasn’t looked out of place when given the chance.
And Porter has had his moments. Even when Pickens beat him for a highlight-reel catch in Tuesday’s first padded practice in a play that has gone viral on social media, it was noteworthy that Porter’s solid coverage made it so that the only way Pickens was coming down with that football was to make a ridiculous catch.
Porter rebounded in the team portion of practice to intercept a Mitch Trubisky along the sideline.
Nose tackle Keeanu Benton also has had his moments, looking like a bouncer throwing linemen out of a bar at closing time in his one-on-one blocking drills.
Washington, meanwhile, more than held his own against Watt, though it could be argued Watt wasn’t going full speed. But Tomlin then flipped him to the other side of the field to match up against Alex Highsmith and Washington again held his own.
Even fourth-round draft pick Nick Herbig, an outside linebacker out of Wisconsin, has proven to be a speedball coming off the edge that few have had answers on how to handle.
That influx of young talent – along with the continued progression of the team’s other young players, such as Pickens and quarterback Kenny Pickett – is a big reason so many are bullish on the Steelers.
Now, rookies are still just that – rookies. And we won’t know what they’ll look like when games start. But the early returns look solid.
- Unfortunately, seventh-round pick Corey Trice won’t get a shot at being one of those rookie contributors. The cornerback looked like he had a shot to contribute this year, but he suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the season.
This marks two years in a row that a promising rookie had his season end before it started. Wide receiver Calvin Austin suffered a similar fate last year.
Getting Austin back has been like having an extra draft pick. Perhaps the team will look at Trice’s return next season in a similar fashion.
- Another reason to be bullish on the Steelers remains their schedule.
While there are some tough stretches and the division promises to be difficult, the ever-changing odds in Las Vegas show how favorable the schedule is.
Of the 13 teams with the lowest over/under wins totals for the 2023 season, the Steelers play eight of them.
That’s eight games against teams picked by the oddsmakers to finish under .500 – and in many cases, well under .500.
Go 7-1 or 6-2 in those games, and it’s a short walk to get to nine or 10 wins – or even more.
- The Pirates did the right thing in not trading pitchers Mitch Keller or David Bednar at the trade deadline.
They have control remaining for both for at least two more years. To trade either of the two All-Stars away would have sent an awful message, regardless of what they got back.
That’s especially true of Bednar, a hometown boy done good.
Dale Lolley hosts The Drive on Steelers Nation Radio and writes a Sunday column for the Observer-Reporter.
