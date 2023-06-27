The Pittsburgh Penguins will open the 2023-24 regular season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN as part of a tripleheader.
The NHL released scheduled for all teams Tuesday.
The Penguins play six of their first nine games at PPG Paints Arena, concluding the opening month of the season with a season-long four-game homestand against Dallas (Oct. 24), Colorado (Oct. 26), Ottawa (Oct. 28) and Anaheim (Oct. 30). Pittsburgh will play one other four-game homestand, against Los Angeles (Feb. 18), the New York Islanders (Feb. 20), Montreal (Feb. 22) and Philadelphia (Feb. 25).
The Penguins will play 18 weekend home games, accounting for 44 percent of all home games.
Pittsburgh will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home/two road), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home/one road) and each Atlantic Division opponent three times. The exception in the Metropolitan Division is that Pittsburgh visits the New York Rangers once and only hosts New Jersey one time. Half of the Atlantic Division rivals – Buffalo, Detroit, Florida and Montreal – play at Pittsburgh twice each, while the Penguins go twice to Boston, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Toronto.
