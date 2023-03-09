PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins, in partnership with OVG360 management, announced Thursday plans for more than $30 million of investments and upgrades to PPG Paints Arena.
Highlighting the plans are the addition of two bunker suites at ice level and an all-inclusive VIP event-level club. Populous, the original architects of PPG Paints Arena, designed the plans, which are being implemented this summer. Construction is set to begin during the offseason and fans can expect to be able to enjoy the new spaces and upgrades for the start of the 2023-24 NHL season.
“We are committed to maintaining PPG Paints Arena as a world-class destination not only for Penguins hockey, but for concerts and marquee events,” said Penguins President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin. “We are investing millions to replace our entire in-game entertainment technology, as well as building exciting new premium spaces, to offer immersive experiences for our fans and guests that will be truly unique to our Pittsburgh market.”
The team plans to build two additional bunker suites next to the Penguins’ runway and bench adjacent to the Suite 66, the existing premium space honoring Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux. These improvements will offer premium lower-bowl seating, as well as dining and entertainment space, full-service bars and private restrooms. All three suites will have an exclusive view of the areas outside of the Penguins’ locker room.
In addition, the team is building a new VIP event level club located in the Penguins’ double-attack zone, with access to Section 109 for hockey games and special premium seating next to the stage for concerts. The new club can accommodate up to 300 people.
Capping off the planned arena improvements is the investment to upgrade the in-game entertainment technology system at PPG Paints Arena. These improvements include a new 50-foot by 33-foot center hung scoreboard, about twice as large as the existing scoreboard, new LED ribbon boards, sound system, control room, and content management system.
