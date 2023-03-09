Penguins logo stock image

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins, in partnership with OVG360 management, announced Thursday plans for more than $30 million of investments and upgrades to PPG Paints Arena.

Highlighting the plans are the addition of two bunker suites at ice level and an all-inclusive VIP event-level club. Populous, the original architects of PPG Paints Arena, designed the plans, which are being implemented this summer. Construction is set to begin during the offseason and fans can expect to be able to enjoy the new spaces and upgrades for the start of the 2023-24 NHL season.

