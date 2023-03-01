PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins, fighting to extend their playoff streak to 17 straight seasons, made two trades ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.
Pittsburgh acquired defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Teddy Blueger. The Penguins then acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick.
“We are grateful for everything that Teddy has done for this team and the organization over the past 10 years,” Pittsburgh general manager Ron Hextall said. “He was one of our most reliable penalty killers and a consummate professional. We wish him nothing but the best.”
DiLiberatore, 22, will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
Granlund, 31, is signed through the 2024-25 season.
“Mikael is a versatile forward, able to play either wing or center, and contribute offensively,” said Hextall. “He has experience on both the power play and penalty kill and can add options to our lineup.”
Granlund is in his 11th NHL season and has recorded nine goals, 27 assists and 36 points in 58 games this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.