PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins, fighting to extend their playoff streak to 17 straight seasons, made two trades ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh acquired defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Teddy Blueger. The Penguins then acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick.

