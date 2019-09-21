Penguins logo stock image

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves and Eric Robinson scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in a preseason game Saturday afternoon.

Robinson broke a tie at 2:12 of the third period to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead and Josh Anderson added an empty-net goal with 36 seconds remaining.

Columbus had to kill a late penalty to secure the win.

Juuso Riikola gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 2:03 of the first period before Cam Atkinson tied the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 15:24.

Goltender Casey DeSmith played the entire game for Pittsburgh. The Penguins were limited to 24 shots.

