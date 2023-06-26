Penguins’ Letang cleared for contact entering training camp

Associated Press

Kris Letang

 Keith Srakocic

NASHVILLE – Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Masterton Trophy as the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, at the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Monday.

The 36-year-old defenseman had a stroke Nov. 28, 2022, but returned to play only 12 days later. He led the Penguins in ice time (22:14) in his return, a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 10.

