The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Rickard Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon, goaltender Calle Clang and a 2022 second-round draft pick, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.
Rakell is signed through the end of the 2021-22 season, and carries an average annual value of $3,789,444. Anaheim will retain 35% of Rakell’s salary.
Rakell, 28, has recorded 16 goals, 12 assists and 28 points with the Ducks this season, including five power-play goals and one game-winning goal. His 16 goals rank second on the team, while his 28 points are the seventh-most.
The Penguins shored up their depth at defense by acquiring Nathan Beaulieu from the Winnipeg Jets to open the NHL’s final day of trading on Monday.
The Jets acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in this year’s draft for Beaulieu, who is in the final year of his contract.
The Penguins made the move with an eye on the playoffs, with Beaulieu sidelined by a lower-body injury sustained earlier this month. He will remain on long-term injured reserve.
He has four assists in 24 games this season. Overall, Beaulieu has 12 goals and 94 points in 419 career NHL games over 10 seasons, which included stops in Montreal and Buffalo.