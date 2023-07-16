President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas announced Saturday that the Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year contract.
The deal carries an average annual value of $750,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas announced Saturday that the Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year contract.
The deal carries an average annual value of $750,000.
Smith split last season between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Baby Penguins of the American Hockey League. Smith recorded one goal and three assists with the NHL club in nine games, where he was a plus-3.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blue liner scored seven goals and assisted on 17 for 24 points in 39 games with the Baby Pens. He was first among goals for defenseman with WBS.
Smith has played in 123 career NHL games over three seasons split between Pittsburgh and New Jersey. He scored eight goals and added 39 assists (47 points) while playing for the Devils.
He was named to the NHL’s “All Rookie Team” in 2020-21 after leading all rookie defensemen in assists (21) and points (23). He had seven power-play points that season.
Smith was originally drafted by New Jersey in the first round (17th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.