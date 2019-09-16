STATE COLLEGE – Jack Eichel’s goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime gave the Buffalo Sabres a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in an NHL preseason game Monday night at Penn State University.
Pittsburgh, which played a lineup of only a few players with NHL experience, trailed 4-1 after two periods and was outshot 37-9.
The Penguins, however, scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the third period to tie the score at 4-4. Sam Lafferty. Adam Johnson and Ryan Haggerty scored in the third period for Pittsburgh.
The Penguins took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Andrew Agozzino only 4:34 into the game. Buffalo came back and led 2-1 after one period.
Eichel’s game-winning goal came against Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry.