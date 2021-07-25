The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted five players in the NHL Draft held virtually on Saturday. Following selecting Tristan Broz with the 58th overall pick, Pittsburgh drafted Isaac Belliveau in the fifth round, and Ryan McCleary, Daniel Laatsch and Kirill Tankov in the seventh.
Belliveau, 18, was the No. 75 ranked North American skater by NHL central scouting. The defenseman split the 2020-21 season between the Rimouski Oceanic and Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 37 games last season, the 6-2, 185-pound Belliveau recorded five goals, 12 assists and 17 points, and added one assist in four playoff games.
Belliveau was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 after recording the most assists (42) and points (53) by a rookie, as well as the second-most points among all league defensemen. In 100 QMJHL games, the Orford, Quebec native has had 16 goals, 55 assists and 71 points.
McCleary, 17, played the 2020-21 season with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. In 18 games, the defenseman recorded two goals, five assists, seven points and a plus-11, which ranked second on the team.
Laatsch, 19, spent last season with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League, recording two goals, 17 assists, 19 points and a plus-23 in 51 games. Laatsch is a 6-foot-5 defenseman.
Tankov, 19, has played the past three seasons in junior leagues. The Yurga, Russia native had 44 points in 60 games last season.