The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Rickard Rakell to a six-year contract extension.
The contract begins in the 2022-23 season and runs through the 2027-28 campaign, and carries an average annual value of $5 million.
“Rickard proved that he is a great addition to our team this season,” said general manager Ron Hextall. “He brings versatility and offense to our lineup, and we know he will be an impactful player for us going forward.”
Rakell (6-1, 195), 29, recorded 20 goals, 21 assists and 41 points in 70 games in 2021-22, including 13 points in 19 games following his trade to Pittsburgh in March. His 13 points with Pittsburgh were the fifth-most on the team following his acquisition. Last season marked Rakell’s fourth season hitting the 20-goal plateau, and first since he scored a career-high 34 goals in 2017-18.
Rakell also suited up for Games 1 and 7 in Pittsburgh’s first round playoff series, recording six shots.
A forward, Rakell is a veteran of 569 games and eight-plus seasons, split between Anaheim (2012-22) and Pittsburgh. He has 158 career goals, 194 assists and 352 points.
The 2018 NHL All Star’s best NHL season came in 2017-18 when he recorded career highs across the board in games played (77), goals (34), assists (35), points (69), power-play goals (8) and power-play points (18). In 2016-17, Rakell scored a career-high 10 game-winning goals, the most in the league that season.
Rakell has appeared in 48 career playoff games with the Ducks and Penguins, recording 11 goals, eight assists and 19 points.
The Penguins also re-signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract and defenseman P.O. Joseph to a two-year deal. The two-way contract for Nylander runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Joseph’s contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $825,000.
Nylander, 24, was acquired by Pittsburgh on Jan. 5 and reported to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the remainder of the season where he tallied 16 goals, 16 assists and 32 points in 44 games.
The Penguins extended qualifying offers to restricted free agent forwards Kasper Bjorkqvist and Kasperi Kapanen.
Forwards Justin Almeida, Jordy Bellerive, Jan Drozg and Danton Heinen, as well as defensemen Niclas Almari, Cam Lee and Will Reilly and goaltender Alex D’Orio will not receive qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents.