The Pittsburgh Penguins, who sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and made several last-day trades Friday in a bid to secure their NHL-leading 17th consecutive playoff berth.

The Penguins acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from Anaheim for forward Brock McGinn and a 2024 third-round pick. They also brought back forward Nick Bonino in a three-team deal involving San Jose and Montreal.

