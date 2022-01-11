When Dave Palone steps out to speak on an issue in the harness racing world, others pay attention.
As the winningest driver in the history of the sport, Palone has earned the right to take a stand on industry issues.
A few days ago, Palone recorded a YouTube video to promote his support of freeze branding of Standardbred horses to help identify horses who reach the end of their racing careers and face retirement from sport.
In the video, Palone stated:
“Throughout my career, I’ve seen many changes affecting the horses but none of them as profound as I’m seeing now,” Palone said. “The United State Trotting Association now requires all Standardbred horses to be microchipped. However, I support the simple, low-tech freeze brand plus microchip.
“I want them to have the benefit of both. Those freeze brands can save a Standardbred from a perilous situation. That freeze brand can be a life-saving identification. I owe everything I ever accomplished in this sport to the Standardbred.”
Palone concluded the video urging people to contact USTA directors or the directors of (Standardbred) registration committee before the USTA’s meeting March 11 and stress their support of both freeze along with microchipping.
At issue is that the USTA previously included the freeze brand when registering horses and now only requires the microchipping. It costs an additional $40 now to have a Standardbred freeze branded.
Freeze branding, according to agrilifeextension.tamu.edu, is an identification system for horses. The website said: “Marked horses are less likely to be stolen as they can be traced more easily by law enforcement officers. It appears to be relatively painless and does not scar or damage the horse’s hide.
Ellen Harvey, from the famous Harvey harness racing family, is a long-time executive, publicist, writer, director and industry advocate who grew up in Washington County and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, compared the current payment for registering a horse of $150 with the 2019 cost of $140, which still included freeze branding. Now, those registering a foal or newly registered Standardbred must pay $40 extra to have their horse freeze branded, a total of $190.
Harvey said one of her problems is with USTA’s website that states the cost for freeze branding is $75. “It’s a piece of data that people make decisions,” she added. She’s asking for USTA to change that statement to match the real cost of $190 at time of registration.
“I would say that if a priority of your organization is indeed humane treatment and advocating for horses when their racing days are over, then you ensure that you back this up with your actions and the budget to do so – that is what any business or school or club does,” Harvey said.
She is hopeful that Palone taking a stand in such a public manner will help.
“I certainly think it will raise the chatter,” Harvey said. “Speaking out like he did, Dave set himself apart and in taking a leadership role. Not everyone is in the position he is in to speak out. Give him credit for fighting for what is right.”
Palone said he hopes others get behind him and the message.
“The bottom line is, I want to see these horses at the end of their racing careers go to good homes,” Palone said. “I’m all for technology and the chip. But the horses need the tattoo (branding) to possibly save their lives down the road.”
Dan Leary, director of marketing and communications for USTA, said Tuesday the talk about microchipping for identification purposes began about 10 years ago. He added that the pandemic caused the move to be delayed and not go into effect until this month.
Leary added that 2,624 horses were microchipped and freeze branded in 2021. Harvey said that’s about 25 percent of the horses eligible to be registered.
Leary also said microchipping is the “safest and most effective way to identify horses.” He also pointed to the Safe Act, supported by the USTA, that would ban the transport of horses anywhere to go to slaughter. Slaughterhouses are banned in the United States.
In a letter to USTA officials, Harvey wrote:
“The absence of a rule supporting the current practice means there was no due process, no transparency, no democracy applied to this issue. Members never had the chance to review and comment on the current practice because it was not circulated through district meetings.
“Since the USTA district meetings started Oct. 14, both staff and directors have given a series of conflicting responses to our proposed changes.”