For a few moments as the 57th Adios Pace field approached the three quarter-pole, the crowd at The Meadows, onlookers via livestream and Dave Palone himself had a flashback to 1999.
As Palone, and an underrated and long-shot horse Seven Colors, were driving at the leaders and to possibly another momentous upset victory in the race named after Delvin Miller’s favorite horse, it was Deja vu.
While he drove with the same passion and fury, this time Dave Palone had a little further to go to reach the finish line first. Cannibal and Yannick Gingras beat him to the spot Saturday afternoon at the North Strabane Township track.
But Palone nearly turned back time 24 years.
His and Seven Colors’ charge was eerily like the one Palone and Washington VC made in running down and going by eventual Triple Crown champion Blissful Hall to win The Adios.
This time there was no wild celebration for friends, family and The Meadows itself. Seven Colors placed third. Palone felt good and satisfied about the effort and the finish.
“It was almost the exact same spot (Saturday) I started to make my move with Seven Colors as I did with (Adios champion) Washington VC,” the sports’ all-time winningest driver said.
“I knew at the top of the stretch (driver) Scottie (Zeron) was done (with favorite It’s My Show in the lead). I just had a little bit too far to go. But I am happy with our trip and how we competed.”
Palone had to change his game plan and switch to plan B early on.
If It’s My Show and Cannibal would leave off the gate, Palone would hold back and follow driver David Milller and Ken Hanover. The two favorites left fast.
“I knew they would be aggressive. We worked out a great trip,” Palone said. “We came up a little short. It was fun.
“I am surprised another driver didn’t take a shot of leaving with the two favorites. A couple times the (leader) got tired in races on the (race) card.
“Honestly, if I could have drawn up a second over trip and have him three deep, I would have taken our chances. We had our chance.”
Palone, who has driven in more Adios races (eliminations and finals with 98) than any driver, admitted he feels he has a “home court” advantage at The Meadows.
“I think I do,” he said, “especially with the biases. I know when you say the track is favoring speed or whatever else. I pay great attention to all of that.”
The attention to detail and the opponents almost earned him a second Adios victory, and it certainly brought back some memories as the field hit the head of the stretch.
“Seven Color races well,” Palone said. “We just had too far to go and Cannibal races so well. It was a great day.”
Said track announcer Jeff Zidek: “Dave put him in a spot to win.”
After all these years, Palone at The Meadows is almost sure to do that.
