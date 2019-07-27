Jack Parenty scored two runs and drove in two others and the Schaumburg Boomers scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Wild Things on Saturday night.
Washington, which has lost three in a row and seven of its last nine, led 5-1 after three innings before Schaumburg took control of the game with its big fourth inning.
After Schaumburg forged a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Washington used RBI singles by Cody Erickson and Brett Marr along with a run-scoring fielder’s choice and a error to take a 4-1 lead in the second inning.
Alex Murphy doubled home Hector Roa to make it 5-1 in the third.
Scahumburg, however, began the pivotal fourth inning with five consecutive singles off Washington starter Nick Gallagher (1-1).
The Wild Things made it a one-run game in the sixth when Murphy, who had three hits, singled and scored on a base hit by Cameron Baranek. That would be the last Washington baserunner as Schaumburg pitchers retired 10 straight to end the game.
Winning pitcher Connor Reed (4-5) threw five innings. Connor Eller pitched the ninth inning for his league-leading 16th save.