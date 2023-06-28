Forty-seven years ago, Rod Bolon graduated from Beallsville High School in Ohio to work in the harness racing industry at The Meadows Racetrack in North Strabane Township.
He followed his father there, one day after graduation, and found a lifetime vocation. Most importantly, he found a home.
Bolon has seen a lot of changes at The Meadows in nearly five decades.
But one thing has not changed.
“It’s home to me,” Bolon said. “Pure home. It’s been a great fit for me to be here and to work here. There’s nothing like being home. I love it here. I love the people here and the many friends I’ve made here.”
Bolon found his wife, Sally Parker, “here.” She helps her husband operate their stable and serves as a groomer for owners and trainers in other stables.
Sally Parker Bolon’s family also came from Ohio and found a home here. Her brother, Norm Parker, is a fixture at the track and her father, the late Karl Dwayne Parker, was a long-time horseman at The Meadows.
The Meadows celebrates its 60th anniversary today.
It isn’t just a harness racing track anymore. The casino came years ago, and the official name now is Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
A whole line of owners has maintained harness racing and now it has found a niche for slots, table games, sportsbook and harness racing all at one site.
“The Meadows was destined for glory just because of Delvin Miller living in Meadow Lands, having the great Adios and his love for harness racing in general,” said longtime and legendary track announcer Roger Huston. “He had a vision to bring harness racing to Washington County.
“Delvin’s friends shifted their horses (to The Meadows) and there were tremendous crowds. Everything Delvin did was a perfect foundation for Meadows’ glory.”
In November 1962, ground was broken for the first parimutuel horse-racing track in Western Pennsylvania. The track opened on June 28, 1963. It was operated by the Washington Trotting Association. The Washington Trotting Association was purchased in February 1973 by a group including Miller.
“He kind of brought harness racing into the entertainment world,” Huston said. “He had so many friends in the entertainment and sports world: Chet Atkins, Buffalo Bob Smith, Eddie Arcaro, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Joe Garagiola, Whitey Ford, Stan Musial and champion golfer Arnold Palmer and on and on.”
In the 60 years, The Meadows has been home to harness racing’s winningest driver, Dave Palone, winningest trainer, Ron Burke, Huston, Miller, and Richard “Dickie” Stillings – the first local driver to win The Adios. They are all members of the Harness Racing Hall of Fame.
Moira Fanning, chief operating officer at the Hambletonian Society, Cranbury, N.J. agrees with Huston.
“When The Meadows was founded and built, there was a plethora of celebrities on hand,” she said. “Delvin laid the groundwork. You can count on them to do the right thing. The Adios is a Grade 1 stakes race. The Meadows is important to us and to the sport.
“Personally, from a Hambletonian Society perspective, The Meadows has been a tremendous partner of stakes races and overnight events. Not every track creates a signature race and grows and highlights it as The Meadows has with The Adios.”
Breaking ground
In 1959, the Pennsylvania legislature approved a law allowing a referendum on the parimutuel wagering question. A year later, voters in five counties, including Allegheny and Westmoreland, shot it down.
Miller moved in and rallied support for the referendum in Washington County. Five months after the vote, the Washington Trotting Association was licensed by the state racing commission.
Ellen Harvey, daughter of Hall of Fame trainer Harry Harvey, grew up in Meadows Lands and is a graduate of the former Immaculate Conception High School. A decorated publicist, writer and harness racing executive, Harvey explained Miller’s thought process.
“Delvin was always looking for the next thing,” said Harvey. “He always was trying to do a little bit better.”
She added that bringing the Adios Pace to the track and introducing it as a major stakes race meant “the elite of sports would have to come and must see it. He started to plant the seed right there.”
Harvey also said Miller knew, at that time, there were few outlets for those who liked to gamble.
“Sixty years ago, there was no other way to place bets,” she said. “There was no Atlantic City then and no lottery. Poker players, bridge players and day traders on Wall Street had a new (game). The track would be a form of entertainment.
“Bringing racing and the horses to that part of the world ... the horses provided a ripple effect on the economy and industry.”
By the numbers
Will Thomeier, Director, Economic and Tourism Development for Washington County Chamber of Commerce, reported that “Hollywood Casino at the Meadows has consistently been in our top 10 for private employers,” and is currently “estimated at 715 employees.”
Thomeier added that HCAM is the largest tourism attraction in the county with an estimated 3.5 million visitors each year.
“As one of the top tourism attractions in the county by revenue and visitation, HCAM contributes significantly to this thriving sector of our economy,” Thomeier wrote. “According to data from the most “Economic Impact of Tourism” study released by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – visitors to the county account for nearly $600 million in total spending. The industry also directly supports (more than) 7,000 jobs, so you could make the inference that more than one in 10 jobs in the tourism industry is supported by the HCAM.”
He added that over the lifetime of the program, HCAM has provided more than $100 million in Local Share funding, which in turn has leveraged another $400 million in matching funds invested directly into Washington County.
Thomeier noted that half a billion dollars in investment provides critical resources for the county’s municipal governments and funds community improvements like parks, trails and other recreational assets, water, sewer, and infrastructure expansion, municipal services, economic development, workforce development, and other public interest projects.
According to the Washington Chamber of Commerce, in the past five years, HCAM has invested nearly $20 million into improving the property and visitor experience. Among them: $6.8 million to upgrade the Barstool Sportsbook; $2.2 million for the H-Lounge renovation; $5.1 million for the Eatery renovation and rebranding; and $215,000 for the Embers Lounge outdoor hospitality area.
Thomeier added that HCAM contributes to community non-profits and veterans’ organizations, including more than $50,000 in donations in the past year to organizations such as the Washington County Food Bank and Veterans Leadership, the National MS Society and Autism Pittsburgh.
According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, HCAM has reported revenue increases over the past two years. The only year to not show growth was 2020, which can be attributed to the 103-day mandated closure for COVID safety measures.
Place to call home
Norm Parker, Sally’s brother, said year-around racing was an attraction for his family. It has been what has sustained other racing families.
“When your base of operations is also where you can raise your family and hone your skills, it’s so helpful. It’s a foundation. We have lot of friends here. It’s like family.”
Sally Bolon said the stability The Meadows provides is important.
“It’s hard to uproot a family,” she said. “That’s hard. We’re in a pretty good spot here. We have friends in the industry and friends in the community. That’s what this place is about.”
Fanning said the family-like atmosphere and The Meadows’ willingness to join with other tracks and organizations is what made it able to succeed through 60 years.
“The Meadows was partners in the first year of the Breeders Crown (1984) – the year iconic Dragon’s Lair upset the undefeated Nihalator in the 2-year-old pacing division. It was the race that sealed the deal for Breeders Crown greatness,” Fanning said.
“The Meadows gets it, and it has struck a great balance, making sure their population is supported. They’ve made a community and blended into the non-racing community.”
