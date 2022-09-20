Avalanche MacKinnon Extension Hockey

Associated Press

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche defeated Tampa Bay in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in June.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP

The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era.

MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract.

