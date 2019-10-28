The Houston Texans must deal with a season-ending injury to J.J. Watt for the third time in four years.
But this time they’ll have to do it without Jadeveon Clowney after the top overall pick in 2014 was shipped to Seattle in an August trade.
Watt sustained an injury to a pectoral muscle on Sunday in a win over the Oakland Raiders that will keep him out for the rest of the season.
The injury comes after the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed the last 13 games of 2016 with a back injury which required surgery and played just five games in 2017 before breaking his leg. He played all 16 games last season and was a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 16 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.
Flacco out: Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has a herniated disk in his neck that puts his season and possibly his career in jeopardy and leaves Denver’s dysfunctional offense in the hands of a trio of quarterbacks who have never taken a regular-season snap in the NFL.
Coach Vic Fangio only ruled out Flacco for next weekend, when the Broncos (2-6) host the Cleveland Browns (2-5), saying, “He’ll definitely miss this week. Then we’ll evaluate after the bye and see where it’s at.”
Cards gets Drake from Dolphins: Suddenly short on running backs, the Cardinals have traded for help.
Arizona acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020, giving the Cardinals (3-4-1) a healthy backfield option heading into Thursday’s game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (7-0).
The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth season and gives the Cardinals an experienced player at the banged-up running back position.
Source: Giants get Williams: The Big Cat is joining Big Blue.
The New York Jets traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never truly lived up to his lofty draft status.
Browns deal linebacker:The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade linebacker Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games – starting five – for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher.